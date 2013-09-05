Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Obama At G-20 Summit; New Egyptian Violence

By Korva Coleman
Published September 5, 2013 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Even Their Seats Are To Be Separated When Putin And Obama Meet.

-- Egyptian Official Survives Attack As 'Remarkable Calm' Broken.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Prison Officials To Investigate Cleveland Rapist's Suicide. (Columbus Dispatch)

Tropical Storm Gabrielle Forms South Of Puerto Rico. ()

Yosemite Fire Not Cause By Illegal Pot Farm. (San Jose Mercury News)

Decaying Infrastructure May Be Behind Venezuela's Huge Blackout. (BBC)

Chilean Judges Apologize For Ignoring Human Rights Under Pinochet. (The Telegraph)

Atheist Family Asks Massachusetts Court To Ban Pledge Of Allegiance. (Worcester Telegram)

Parking Made Easy With A Folding Car. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

