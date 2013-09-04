Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Cleveland Rapist Dies; Obama On Syria Action

By Korva Coleman
September 4, 2013

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Europe: Obama Will Seek Support For Syria Strike.

-- Ohio Man Who Held Women For Decades Found Dead In Prison.

-- Social Media Erupt On News Of Ariel Castro's Death.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Gunmen Kill 16 Members Of One Family In Brutal Attack. (Reuters)

Yosemite Park Fire Now 80 Percent Contained. (San Jose Mercury News)

Powerful Earthquake South Of Tokyo; No Injures, Damage. (The Associated Press)

Power Blackout Shadows Most Of Venezuela. (BBC)

Killer Seeking Revenge For Sexual Abuse Targeting Suspected Mexican Bus Drivers. (The Guardian)

Montana Judge Sets New Hearing In Controversial Rape Case. (Billings Gazette)

Florida Family Finds Valuable Pirate Gold Treasure Just Off Beach. (ABC)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman