NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Talk Of Action Against Syria; Fort Hood Jury Meets

By Mark Memmott
Published August 23, 2013 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Obama: Time Frame For Possible Action On Syria Has Shortened.

-- After Wild Start, Silence From Bo Xilai Corruption Trial.

-- Book News: Guantanamo Reading Material Spurs More Controversy.

Other news:

-- Jury Continues Deliberation At Fort Hood Shooting Trial.(Killeen Daily Herald)

-- "Israel Bombs Pro-Assad Lebanon Militants After Rocket Attack." (Reuters)

-- At Trial Of Army Sgt. Who Killed 16 Afghan Civilians, An Apology And Some Context. (Morning Edition)

-- City Of San Diego Likely To Pay For Mayor Filner's Exit. (U-T San Diego)

-- "March On Washington Events Have Broader Goals This Time." (USA Today)

-- "Bomb On An Airplane" Is Still What Keeps Outgoing FBI Director Up At Night. (Morning Edition)

-- "Young Indian Journalist Gang Raped In Mumbai." (The Associated Press)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
