Alabama Tops Associated Press' Preseason Football Poll

Alabama has snagged the top spot in The Associated Press preseason college football poll as the team sets its sights on a third-straight national title.

The AP writes:

"The [Crimson] Tide received 58 of 60 first-place votes from the media panel to easily outdistance No. 2 Ohio State and match Florida in 2009 for the highest percentage of first-place votes received in the 63-year history of the preseason rankings.

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote.

Oregon is No. 3, followed by Stanford and Georgia, which received the other first-place vote."

The poll results mirror the USA Today Sports football coaches poll released Aug. 1. In the USA Today ranking, Alabama was the overwhelming choice, topping 58 of 62 ballots.

But ESPN cautions:

"History might not be on Alabama's side when it comes to starting No. 1. The last team to be a preseason No. 1 and also finish the season there was in 2004 when USC did it. Florida State also did it in 1999. According to ESPN Stats & Info, there have been five teams since 1990 to garner at least 50 first-place votes. None of those have gone on to win the national title."

