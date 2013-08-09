Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Verdict Today? Wait Continues At Trial Of 'Whitey' Bulger

By Mark Memmott
Published August 9, 2013 at 9:21 AM EDT
A courtroom sketch of James "Whitey" Bulger (left) and defense attorney J.W. Carney, Jr.
A courtroom sketch of James "Whitey" Bulger (left) and defense attorney J.W. Carney, Jr.

It's Day 4 of jury deliberations in the trial of James "Whitey" Bulger, the now-83-year-old Boston gangster who is accused of 19 murders and racketeering.

Bulger's lawyers, writes the Boston Herald, have "heaped high praise on the weary jurors ... while families of the gangster's alleged victims [try] to push fears of a mistrial out of their heads."

We'll continue to watch for news of a verdict. Our colleagues at both WGBH and WBUR, meanwhile, are live blogging. WGBH's Adam Reilly tweets from the court this morning that it "may be my imagination, but it looked like several #bulger jurors had slight smiles on their faces as they filed in just now. Meaning...?"

The jury has not been sequestered — meaning its members are free to go home each night.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

