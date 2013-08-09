Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. To Open Most Embassies Shuttered By Terrorist Threat

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 9, 2013 at 6:38 PM EDT

Eighteen of the 19 diplomatic missions that were shuttered this week because of a terror threat will reopen this Sunday, the State Department said.

"Our embassy in Sanaa, Yemen will remain closed because of ongoing concerns about a threat stream indicating the potential for terrorist attacks emanating from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. "Our consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, which closed yesterday due to a separate credible threat to that facility, will also remain closed."

Psaki said the State Department will continue to evaluate the situation.

Eyder Peralta
