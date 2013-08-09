Americans Warned Not To Travel To Pakistan

The Department of State cautioned Americans not to travel to Pakistan.

Officials also ordered nonessential government personnel to leave the U.S. Consulate in Lahore.

The statement issued Thursday says the drawdown was due to "specific threats" concerning the consulate, which was scheduled to be closed for the Eid holiday from Thursday through Sunday. No reopening had been scheduled, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Earlier this week, 19 U.S. diplomatic outposts in 16 countries in the Middle East and Africa were closed through Saturday.

Also, nonessential personnel were evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Yemen after U.S. officials said al-Qaida communications about plans for a terrorist attack had been intercepted.

