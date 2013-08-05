Top Stories: Baseball Sanctions; Calif. Transit Strike Averted

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- You Be The Commissioner: What Should Happen To A-Rod?

-- Calif. Gov. Brown Intervenes, BART Strike Averted For Now.

-- Aaaannnd The 12th Dr. Who Is ...

And here are more early headlines:

California Man Arrested In Deadly Beach Boardwalk Hit-And-Run. (Los Angeles Times)

Closing Arguments To Start In Trial Of Alleged Boston Mobster. (Boston Herald)

Report: Yankees' Rodriguez Facing Sanctions Over Alleged Performance Enhancing Drug Use. (The Associated Press)

Tropical Storm Henriette Forms In The Pacific, Heads West. (National Hurricane Center)

Programming Blackout Continues As Time Warner Cable, CBS Fight Over Fees. (The Wall Street Journal)

Scores Killed By Flooding In Afghanistan, Pakistan. (Voice of America)

Imports Of New Zealand Milk Powder Stopped After Botulism Detected. (Bloomberg)

U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Okinawa. (Stars and Stripes)

