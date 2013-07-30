Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Fla. Gas Fire; Suspected Nazis Staying In U.S.

By Korva Coleman
Published July 30, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Explosions And Fire At Propane Tank Plant Injure At Least 7.

-- Nazi War Criminals Reportedly Live In Limbo In U.S.

And here are more early headlines:

Flossie Downgraded To Tropical Depression. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Italy's Top Court May Rule Today On Berlusconi Tax Conviction. (Businessweek)

Gunmen Free Hundreds Of Taliban Militants In Pakistan Jailbreak. (Telegraph)

Body Of Driver Recovered In Swiss Train Crash. (NBC)

E.U. Leader Visits Ousted Egyptian President Morsi. (Reuters)

Coalitions Form To Oppose Spitzer Bid For NYC Office. (New York Times)

8 Injured, Row Houses Leveled In Philadelphia Gas Explosion. (WCAU)

San Diego Mayor Asks Council To Pay Legal Bills From Alleged Harassment Case. (Los Angeles Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
