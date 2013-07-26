VIDEO: A Bear Walks Into A Bar ...

Feel free to complete the joke in the comments thread (and we bet you can do better than this guy).

Yes, a black bear walked into a bar in Estes Park, Colo., last week, as Denver's CBS4 News reports. A man who saw the bear go inside says he tried to warn the patrons of Lonigan's Saloon Bar and Grill that they had a 350-pound-or-so intruder. None of the customers paid attention. Fortunately, according to the Estes Park Trail Gazette, Daniel Lyell adds that, "I called for the bear when he was just about to enter the middle bar area. He hesitated and then listened to me the second time. He turned around and went out the door behind me."

Surveillance video caught the beer ... er, bear ... inside the bar.

Some Two-Way readers may recall that just about one year ago, a black bear walked in and out of a chocolate shop in Estes Park seven times in 20 minutes. He enjoyed some snacks every time he went in. That visit was also caught on video. CBS4 News says it isn't known if this might be the same bear.

Side note: This isn't the first time this week that an animal walking into a bar has made news.The Daily Show thought it was hilarious to see a horse walking around an English pub as folks celebrated Prince George's birth. "That is the single greatest pub on the planet!" said summer host John Oliver.

