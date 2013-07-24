Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Obama Nominates Caroline Kennedy To Be Ambassador To Japan

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 24, 2013 at 5:19 PM EDT
Caroline Kennedy in February of 2013.
Caroline Kennedy in February of 2013.

President Obama has nominated Caroline Kennedy to serve as the United States' ambassador to Japan.

NPR's Mara Liasson filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"The daughter of President John F. Kennedy and an early and significant supporter of President Obama's, Kennedy is also an attorney and the author of several best-selling books. If confirmed she would fit a tradition for the Japan post — where many other prominent Americans have served. But she would be the first female ambassador to Japan.

"Kennedy was the co-chair of President Obama's vice presidential search committee in 2008 and she endorsed him early on during that year's Democratic primary, giving Obama an important boost over Hillary Clinton. Kennedy tested out a run for Clinton's New York senate seat after Clinton resigned to become President Obama's secretary of state but eventually Kennedy withdrew herself from consideration."

Bloomberg reports that Japanese officials have said they would welcome Kennedy as the U.S. ambassador and for Kennedy it would allow her to continue her family's tradition of public service. The wire service adds:

"Her father, the 35th U.S. president, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. Her uncle Robert Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York, was assassinated while running for president in 1968. Another uncle, U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, died in August 2009 after serving in the Senate for almost 47 years. Her grandfather, Joseph P. Kennedy, was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's ambassador to the U.K."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta