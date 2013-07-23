WATCH: Royal Couple Leave Hospital With Their Baby Boy

With the streets flooded with spectators and media, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge emerged from the hospital with their bundle of joy on Tuesday.

The doors at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital swung open revealing the former Kate Middleton gently holding the third in line for the throne. Both of the parents were wearing blue and carried the child in a white blanket.

The baby — with some hair; we're not sure the color — could be seen moving his hands.

There were cheers and lots of flashes.

Prince William, who was handed the baby after a short while, said the baby had "her looks, thankfully" and that they would remind him of "his tardiness when he's older."

William also said that the little guy had "a good pair of lungs on him."

After they addressed the crowd, they went back into the hospital, put the baby in a car seat and drove off to Kensington Palace.

Much will no doubt be made of the fact that Prince William was the one who carried the baby in the car seat and that he also drove his own car.

USA Today reports that earlier today, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visited the baby at the hospital. Kate's parents, however, were "first members of either family to visit the hospital to see the baby."

Update at 2:38 p.m. ET. First Photo:

The AP has now moved its first photograph:

Update at 3:47 p.m. ET. A Photo Of The Face:

Getty Images has now moved a photograph that shows a bit of the baby's face:

