NPR Blogs

Florida Community Asks Mermaid To Swim Elsewhere

By Mark Memmott
Published July 18, 2013 at 4:27 PM EDT
Jenna Conti, also known as Eden Sirene, before being asked to stay out of the water.
Jenna Conti just wants to swim.

In her custom-made mermaid costume.

At the Fishhawk Ranch community pools in Tampa, Fla.

But rules are rules, the local development district board says. And the rules say no swim fins in the pools.

So Conti, or Eden Sirene as she's known when she swims, has been left high and dry.

She "just wanted to really show some magic here in Fishhawk," Conti says.

Still, her dream lives on. She hopes to someday swim with other mermaids at the Florida Aquarium.

