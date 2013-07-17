Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Bernanke: Fed's Monetary Policies Not On 'A Preset Course'

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 17, 2013 at 9:06 AM EDT
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., last month.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., last month.

In testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that when and how the Fed winds down its stimulus programs will depend on economic conditions.

Here's the key passage from Bernanke's prepared remarks:

"I emphasize that, because our asset purchases depend on economic and financial developments, they are by no means on a preset course. On the one hand, if economic conditions were to improve faster than expected, and inflation appeared to be rising decisively back toward our objective, the pace of asset purchases could be reduced somewhat more quickly. On the other hand, if the outlook for employment were to become relatively less favorable, if inflation did not appear to be moving back toward 2 percent, or if financial conditions--which have tightened recently--were judged to be insufficiently accommodative to allow us to attain our mandated objectives, the current pace of purchases could be maintained for longer. Indeed, if needed, the Committee would be prepared to employ all of its tools, including an increase the pace of purchases for a time, to promote a return to maximum employment in a context of price stability."

As The Wall Street Journal reads it, Bernanke is making a "dovish tilt toward easy money."

In English, what you need to know is that Bernanke worried investors in May when he said the Federal Reserve could begin rolling back its $85 billion per month bond purchases after the next few meetings. CNBC reports that today's testimony soothes the markets because it echoes what Bernanke said last week — that the Fed could continue its bond-buying program until mid-2014.

As Bloomberg puts its:

"The Fed chairman's remarks highlight the Federal Open Market Committee's desire to assure that the economy and labor markets have sufficient momentum before reducing its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. An increase in borrowing costs since the chairman first started discussing tapering purchases threatens to slow the four-year expansion."

Bernanke's full remarks are on the Fed website.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta