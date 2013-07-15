Lucky Breakdown: Fans Take Stranded Dave Matthews To Show

Imagine:

You're a huge Dave Matthews fan. As you're going to his band's show Saturday in Hershey, Pa., you see a guy standing by the side of the road next to a bike with a flat tire.

Do you stop to help?

Well, when you see that it's Dave himself, you certainly do.

That's just what happened to Emily Kraus and her boyfriend Joe.

Now, you may have heard about all this by now — and about how Dave arranged for Emily and Joe to come backstage before the show and to sit down front during it. He certainly had good reasons to be thankful, since he didn't have a cellphone and they had a car that just happened to already have a bike rack on the back.

But have you seen video of Dave telling the story to his fans in Hershey? There's a pretty good clip posted here. Dave launches into the story at about the 55-second mark. He tells it in his own unique way (as one YouTube commenter wonders, "is he incapable of speaking normally?").

There's also audio here of a very excited Emily telling the story her way to Philadelphia's 1210 WPHT. We love what she said when she pulled up beside the stranded musician — "Dave?"

Update at 6:15 p.m. ET. Ford Offers "Tips For Picking Up Random Rock Icons":

Seeing that Emily was driving one of their cars — a Focus — the communications folks at Ford decided to weigh in. They've sent us "tips for picking up random rock icons;" including:

-- "Have your music player loaded with his music."

-- "Make sure your car has plenty of legroom."

-- "Get the car safely to his venue."

-- "Stay well stocked with beverages."

-- "Have sure-fire ways to communicate."

-- "Carry tire tubes and patch kits."

And guess, what, the Ford folks say, their Focus can do all that! What a coincidence!

One thing we weren't so keen on: Ford suggests stocking a Focus with "trendy drinks ... whether it's acai juice or squeezed avocado."

Squeezed avocado?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.