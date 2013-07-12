Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Snowden To Speak; Zimmerman Trial Instructions

By Korva Coleman
Published July 12, 2013 at 7:43 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- READ: Instructions For The Jury In Trial Of George Zimmerman.

-- Snowden To Meet With Activists, Issue New Statement.

-- Chuck Foley, Co-Creator Of Twister, Dies At 82.

And here are more early headlines:

Malala Yousafzai, Shot By Taliban, To Address U.N. On 16th Birthday. (BBC)

First Victim Identified In Quebec Train Disaster. (Globe & Mail)

Egypt To Investigate Morsi 2011 Prison Escape. (The New York Times)

Iraqi Attacks Kill Dozens Of Police, Funeral Mourners. (AFP)

Texas Senate Expected To Pass Strict Abortion Restrictions. (Reuters)

Former N.Y. Gov. Spitzer Files Signatures For NYC Comptroller Race. (Politico)

San Diego Mayor Admits Sexually Harassing Women, Asks For Help. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

American, Three Others Gored At Running Of Bulls In Spain. (The Associated Press)

