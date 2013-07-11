Top Stories: Plane Crash Victims Stayed Put; Quebec Disaster

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Crash, Why Were Asiana Passengers Told To Stay Seated?

-- 50 Likely Died In Quebec Train Disaster, Officials Say.

-- Inmates Across California Join Hunger Strike Over Conditions.

And here are more early headlines:

Colorado Theatre Shooting Suspect Admits Attacks, Claims 'Psychiatric Episode.' (Denver Post)

Arizona Blaze That Killed 19 Firefighters Is Fully Contained. (AzCentral)

Verdict Postponed For Juvenile Defendant In India Gang Rape Trial. (The Wall Street Journal)

Irish Lawmakers Debate Abortion Measure All Night, Fail To Take Vote. (Irish Times)

Saudi Princess Charged With Human Trafficking In California Court. (Los Angeles Times)

Detained Gun Rights Activist Refuses To Appear In Va. Courtroom On Drug, Weapon Charges. (WJLA)

Three Injured But No One Gored In Pamplona's Running Of The Bulls. (The Associated Press)

Ailing Singer Randy Travis Suffers Stroke, Undergoes Surgery. (Dallas Morning News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.