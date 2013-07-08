Gov. Rick Perry Says He Won't Seek Re-Election In Texas

Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he will not run for re-election in 2014, feeding speculation that he might again pursue the presidency as a Republican candidate in the 2016 race.

The governor made his announcement at a news conference Monday in San Antonio, which was carried live online by .

He said he would use the next 18 months to think about his next moves. On FOX News Sunday, he answered a question about a potential presidential run by saying, "Well, certainly, that's an option out there."

Making his announcement Monday, Perry said he would make any other information public "in due time."

In his speech, Perry touted his record on economic issues, particularly in creating new jobs. More than once, he referred to the slogan, "Texas Works."

