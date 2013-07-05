Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: June Job Growth; California Fireworks Mishap

By Mark Memmott
Published July 5, 2013 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Better Than Expected Job Growth In June.

-- Pope John Paul II Will Be Made A Saint.

-- Egypt On Edge: Nation Braces For Protests Of Morsi's Ouster.

-- Book News: Asteroid Named For Iain Banks, Author Of Cosmic Fiction.

Other news:

-- "28 Hurt In Simi Valley Fireworks Explosion." (NBC Southern California)

-- "Prosecution Testimony In Zimmerman Case Could Wrap Today." (USA Today)

-- "Desmond Tutu Urges Mandela Family To End Feud." (CBC News)

-- Deadly Arizona Wildfire 85 Percent Contained. (The Arizona Republic)

