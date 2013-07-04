Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Here She Is: Statue Of Liberty Reopens On Independence Day

By Mark Memmott
Published July 4, 2013 at 9:20 AM EDT
She's open for visitors again.
She's open for visitors again.

It's an even more notable July 4th this year on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, where the Statue of Liberty is open for the first time since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Mid-Atlantic region last fall.

As Eyder reported in March, the National Park Service had a lot of work to do on the island after Sandy. While the statue wasn't damaged, "docks, the energy infrastructure on Ellis Island and ... the security screening system" were crippled.

Thursday, the first ferry to the island left Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. ET. As you would expect, tickets and reservations are said to be sold out for today. If you're hoping to visit in coming days or weeks, the Park Service has all the details about how to do that posted here.

You don't have to be in New York City, though, to get a live view of Lady Liberty on the 4th. There's a trio of webcams here — including one that gives a nice wide view from across the harbor.

Also, National Geographic has posted "Rare Views of Statue of Liberty in Time for Reopening," and our colleagues at WNYC have re-posted their 2011 video report on the statue's 125th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott