Top Stories: Mandela Still Critical; Obama Visits Senegal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mandela's Daughter: 'It Doesn't Look Good.'

-- President Obama Begins Weeklong Africa Trip.

And here are more early headlines:

Texas Executes Woman, 500th Inmate To Be Put To Death. (KUT)

Thousands Of Brazilian Protesters Clash With Police Outside Stadium. (BBC)

Kevin Rudd Sworn In As Australia's New Prime Minister. (The Australian)

U.S. Businessman Man Held Hostage By Chinese Workers Is Freed. (The Associated Press)

Mass Cremations Held For Hundreds Who Perished In Indian Floods. (Al Jazeera)

Search Widens For Missing Historic Wooden Schooner Bound for Australia. (The Telegraph)

Proposals For School Snack Nutrition Rules Are Issued. (Reuters)

Renowned National Geographic Photojournalist Bob Gilka Dies. (The Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.