Cleveland Takes UNLV's Bennett With First Pick Of NBA Draft

With the first overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Canadian Anthony Bennett, a 6'8" power forward from UNLV. The selection comes as a surprise to many observers, who had projected Nerlens Noel, a center from the University of Kentucky, as the likely top pick.

You can follow the draft at the NBA's website. After Cleveland, here are the next four teams in the draft:

Orlando Magic: Guard Victor Oladipo, 6'4", of Indiana University.

Washington Wizards: Otto Porter, a 6'9" forward from Georgetown.

Charlotte Bobcats: Cody Zeller, a 7' center from Indiana.

Phoenix Suns: Maryland center Alex Len, 7'1", a native of Ukraine.

Because this year's draft isn't seen as a source of game-changing talent, some sports analysts had predicted Cleveland might trade its No. 1 pick for a veteran presence, in exchange for a top pick in the coming years.

