Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Cleveland Takes UNLV's Bennett With First Pick Of NBA Draft

By Bill Chappell
Published June 27, 2013 at 7:48 PM EDT
The top prospects in the NBA's 2013 draft include Nerlens Noel of Kentucky, Victor Oladipo of Indiana, Otto Porter of Georgetown, Alex Len of Maryland, Ben McLemore of Kansas, Trey Burke (front row C) of Michigan, Anthony Bennett of UNLV and Michael Carter-Williams of Syracuse.
The top prospects in the NBA's 2013 draft include Nerlens Noel of Kentucky, Victor Oladipo of Indiana, Otto Porter of Georgetown, Alex Len of Maryland, Ben McLemore of Kansas, Trey Burke (front row C) of Michigan, Anthony Bennett of UNLV and Michael Carter-Williams of Syracuse.

With the first overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Canadian Anthony Bennett, a 6'8" power forward from UNLV. The selection comes as a surprise to many observers, who had projected Nerlens Noel, a center from the University of Kentucky, as the likely top pick.

You can follow the draft at the NBA's website. After Cleveland, here are the next four teams in the draft:

  • Orlando Magic: Guard Victor Oladipo, 6'4", of Indiana University.

  • Washington Wizards: Otto Porter, a 6'9" forward from Georgetown.

  • Charlotte Bobcats: Cody Zeller, a 7' center from Indiana.

  • Phoenix Suns: Maryland center Alex Len, 7'1", a native of Ukraine.

    • Because this year's draft isn't seen as a source of game-changing talent, some sports analysts had predicted Cleveland might trade its No. 1 pick for a veteran presence, in exchange for a top pick in the coming years.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR BlogsNPR News
    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
    See stories by Bill Chappell