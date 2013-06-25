Top Stories: Attack Near Afghan Palace; Stanley Cup Victory

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attackers Killed During 'Brazen Assault' Near Afghan Palace.

-- 17 Stunning Seconds Give Blackhawks The NHL's Stanley Cup.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Says It Can't Hand Over NSA Leaker To U.S. Officials. (Washington Post)

Emir Of Qatar Abdicates, Transfers Power To Son. (Al Jazeera)

Mandela: Critical But Stable, Says Granddaughter. (AFP)

Websites In Both Koreas Hacked On War's 63rd Anniversary. (AP)

Zimmerman Trial Lawyers Argue Over Earlier Phone Calls. (Orlando Sentinel)

Massachussetts Voters Today Choose Senator To Replace John Kerry. (WBUR)

IRS Apparently Also Targeted Liberal Groups Seeking Tax-Exempt Status. (New York Times)

Celebrity Chef Paula Deen Loses Another Endorsement Deal. (USA Today)

