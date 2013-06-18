Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Obama And NSA; Afghans Take Over Security

By Korva Coleman
Published June 18, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Interview, Obama Defends NSA Data Collection.

-- NATO Hands Over Security Duty To Afghan Forces.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Faces Pressure Over Syria At G-8 Summit. (Reuters)

As Many As 200,000 Brazilians Protest Price Increases, Corruption. (BBC)

Turkey Arrests Dozens In Effort To Stamp Out Anti-Government Protests. (VOA)

Obama Hints He May Search For New Federal Reserve Chief. (Bloomberg)

Still Looking For Jimmy Hoffa In Detroit Suburb. (Detroit Free Press)

Half Of New Astronaut Class Are Women. (USA Today)

Boston Bruins Defeat Chicago Blackhawks, Take NHL Championship Lead. (Boston.com)

Former New York City Mayor Koch's Tombstone Has Wrong Birth Date. (WNBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
