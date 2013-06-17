Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Cringe! Miss Utah Fumbles On Income Inequality Question

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 17, 2013 at 8:43 AM EDT
Miss Utah USA Marissa Powell during a commercial break in the 2013 Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Miss Utah USA Marissa Powell during a commercial break in the 2013 Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday.

We promise to get back to the real news in a bit.

But first: The most cringe-inducing moment in pageant history since Miss Teen South Carolina Caitlin Upton fumbled an answer to a question about why many Americans don't know geography.

The most recent incident occurred last night during the Miss USA beauty pageant. Miss Utah USA Marissa Powell was asked: "A recent report shows that in 40 percent of American families with children, women are the primary earners, yet they continue to earn less than men. What does this say about society?"

Powell appeared stumped. Watch:

We'll leave you with Upton's 2007 answer:

Oh yeah, 25-year-old Erin Brady, or Miss Connecticut, was crowned the 2013 Miss USA.

Update at 1:41 p.m. ET. A Defense:

Over at Monkey See, our friend Linda Holmes has a defense — kinda — of Miss Utah USA.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta