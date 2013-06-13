Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

VIDEO: Gov. Christie Slow Jammin' The News With Jimmy Fallon

By Mark Memmott
Published June 13, 2013 at 7:36 AM EDT

President Obama did a slow jam with NBC-TV's Jimmy Fallon last year, and now his Republican pal and potential successor — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — has as well.

Check out the double entendres, weight jokes and 2016 references from NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

There was also the obligatory Bruce Springsteen reference — The Roots breaking into "Born to Run" after Fallon tried to get Christie to announce he'll make a bid for the White House.

Mark Memmott
