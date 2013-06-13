Top Stories: Storms Lumber East; 1st NHL Final Is Gripping

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- So Far Not So Bad As Storms Head East, But Threat Remains.

-- Thriller On The Ice: Blackhawks Beat Bruins In Triple OT.

And here are more early headlines:

NSA Leaker Claims U.S. Hacked China For Years. (South China Morning Post)

Turkish Prime Minister Gives Protesters 24 Hours To Leave City Square. (AP)

Colorado Wildfires Burn 92 Homes, Force Thousands To Flee. (Denver Post)

U.N. Report: At Least 93,000 Dead In Syrian Conflict. (BBC)

Japan's Nikkei Falls More Than 6% On Worries Over Hints From U.S. Fed. (Wall Street Journal)

Nelson Mandela, Still Hospitalized, Responding To Treatment For Lung Infection. (Reuters)

More White Americans Died Last Year Than Were Born, Says Census Bureau. (Washington Post)

NASCAR Driver Jason Leffler Killed In Sprint-Car Accident. (NASCAR)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.