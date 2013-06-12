Live Blog: Boston Gangster Whitey Bulger Goes On Trial

Whitey Bulger is finally getting his day in court.

Our colleagues at WBUR are in the courtroom Wednesday as the infamous gangster's trial begins. He's accused of 19 murders and racketeering. As we wrote last week, James "Whitey" Bulger was captured in California nearly two years ago — after 16 years on the run. He's pleaded not guilty and may try to make the case that because he was an FBI informant he might have some sort of immunity.

You can follow WBUR's updates on its @wburLive Twitter page, or in the box we'll embed below. Wednesday's highlights are expected to include the opening statements from the prosecution and defense. We'll monitor and update as warranted.

Update at 11 a.m. ET. Defense Lawyer Says He'll Show Jurors "The Truth":

WBUR adds now that in his opening statement, defense attorney J.W. Carney said that defending Bulger is a "challenging task," but that he will help jurors see "what the truth is." And with the prosecution set to present as witnesses a range of seemingly shady characters — including a convicted killer — Carney has suggested to jurors that they may not be able to believe those who testify against his client.

Update at 9:55 a.m. ET. Bulger "Did The Dirty Work Himself":

As the prosecution's opening statement gets underway, WBUR reports, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Kelly is laying out some of Bulger's alleged crimes. "He was no ordinary leader," Kelly says of Bulger. "He did the dirty work himself."

