Top Stories: More Turkish Protests; Where Is NSA Leaker?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--As NSA Leaker Disappears, Talk Of More To Come & Charges.

-- In Istanbul, Police Move Against Anti-Government Protesters.

And here are more early headlines:

Lung Infection Hospitalizes Mandela For 4th Day. (VOA)

At Least 14 Dead After Twin Suicide Bombers Hit Syrian Capital. (BBC)

Flooding River In Germany Breaches Levee, Forces New Evacuations. (The Associated Press)

Koreas Delaying Planned Talks, No Discussion Of Cancellation. (AP)

China Launches Second Female Astronaut Into Space. (CBS)

French Flights Grounded As Air Traffic Controllers Strike. (Reuters)

Report: New England Patriots Will Sign Tim Tebow To A "Low-Money Deal". (NFL.com)

New Military Radios At Georgia Base Lock Homeowners' Garage Door Openers. (Augusta Chronicle)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.