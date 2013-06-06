Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: U.S. Collects Phone Records: Lung Transplant Case

By Korva Coleman
Published June 6, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Spy Agency's Collection Of Phone Records Reopens Controversy.

-- Judge Gives Girl Who Needs New Lungs A 'Fighting Chance.'

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Andrea Heads For Northern Florida. (National Hurricane Center)

Contractor In Deadly Philadelphia Building Collapse Has Criminal Record. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Several Dead In Central European Flooding. (Deutsche Welle)

North And South Korea To Discuss Reopening Border Industrial Park. (Bloomberg)

Report: Syrian Forces Take Back U.N. Crossing In Golan Heights. (BBC)

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Suu Kyi Wants To Run For Myanmar Presidency. (CNN)

House Panel Votes To Curtail Military Officials' Powers In Sex Assault Cases. (Reuters)

Ceremonies Underway For 69th D-Day Anniversary In France. (The Associated Press)

Miss World Contestants Won't Wear Bikinis In 2013 Indonesia Pageant.(AFP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
