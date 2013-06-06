Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Christie Names N.J. Attorney General To Be Interim Senator

By Mark Memmott
Published June 6, 2013 at 1:37 PM EDT

New Jersey Attorney General Jeffrey Chiesa is going to be New Jersey's interim senator — filling the seat vacated Monday by the death of Democrat Frank Lautenberg.

Gov. Chris Christie announced Thursday afternoon that he was appointing his fellow Republican to serve in the Senate until just after the state's Oct. 16 special election.

Christie told reporters that Chiesa will move into his new job on Monday. Chiesa will not be running in the upcoming election, Christie said.

Chiesa became his state's attorney general in January 2012. Prior to that, he was Christie's chief counsel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott