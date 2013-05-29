Top Stories: Bachmann Won't Seek Re-Election; Breadwinning Moms

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tea Party Favorite Rep. Michele Bachmann Leaving Congress.

-- Moms Are Now Primary Breadwinners In 40% Of Homes.

-- Cleveland Hero Charles Ramsey Says No Thanks To Free Burgers.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Al-Qaida Branch Furious At Subordinate Who Didn't Turn In Paperwork, Started Rival Group. (AP)

Suspect Arrested After Weekend Attack On French Soldier. (CNN)

Israel To End Military Service Exemption For Many Religious Students. (Reuters)

New Death In France From SARS-Like Virus Triggers Concern At WHO. (Wall Street Journal)

New Crew Arrives At International Space Station For Six Month Visit. (BBC)

Facing Pressure From Advertisers, Facebook Changes Policy On Posting Sexual Assault 'Jokes'. (NBC)

Justice Department Suspends Georgia County Election Over Voting Rights Act. (WMAZ-TV)

On 60th Anniversary Of First Everest Summit, Nepal Vows Tighter Control Of Climbers. (Guardian)

