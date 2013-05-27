Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

EU To End Arms Embargo On Syrian Opposition

By Erica Ryan
Published May 27, 2013 at 6:55 PM EDT
British Foreign Secretary William Hague (left) talks with Belgium's foreign minister, Didier Reynders, during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.
The European Union plans to end its embargo on arming the Syrian opposition, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said Monday.

The Associated Press reports: "Hague insisted that Britain had 'no immediate plans to send arms to Syria. It gives us flexibility to respond in the future if the situation continues to deteriorate.' "

The EU will continue its sanctions against Bashar Assad's government, which had been set to expire on June 1, Hague said.

"The decision came after lengthy talks in Brussels," the BBC reports. "Britain and France had been pressing to send weapons to what they call moderate opponents of President Assad. But other countries had opposed the move, saying it would only worsen the violence."

As we reported earlier, U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who supports arming the Syrian opposition, met with rebels on Monday after crossing into the country from Turkey.

Erica Ryan