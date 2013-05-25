Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

'We Need Help Bad': 911 Calls Reveal Chaos In Tornado's Wake

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 25, 2013 at 9:09 AM EDT
An American flag flies over the rubble of a destroyed neighborhood on May 24 in Moore, Okla.
An American flag flies over the rubble of a destroyed neighborhood on May 24 in Moore, Okla.

Authorities in Moore, Okla., just released some of the calls that were made to 911 during the EF-5 tornado that devastated the city.

They're harrowing and they offer a glimmer of the chaos and emotion that followed the storm.

During one of the calls, a man tells the dispatcher that the tornado has "cremated" a daycare.

"We need help bad," the man says. You can hear the sounds of children crying in the background. "We need help bad. We got tons of babies in here."

Another woman calls just as the tornado is approaching her. She asks where the tornado is. She sounds desperate and the dispatcher can only give her one piece of advice: "You need to get in shelter!"

The woman replies, "I can't go any place but my closet."

CBS News has posted the audio:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta