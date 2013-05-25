Missouri Train Collision Injures 7, Collapses Overpass
Two freight trains collided in Scott County, Mo., early Saturday morning, leaving seven injured and collapsing an overpass.
"Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Union Pacific train t-boned a Burlington Northern train that had just made it through an intersection.
"The collision caused one of the trains to derail and hit a pillar under the overpass causing it to collapse. At least a dozen train cars derailed.
"Walter says two vehicles were on the overpass when it collapsed. Three people in one vehicle and two people in another vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with arm and ankle fractures."
Reuters reports the train engines caught fire after a disel fuel leak, but firefighters were able to extinguish it.
"The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to investigate the collision and bridge collapse," CNN reports.
Of course, this news comes just days after a bridge collapsed in Washington state, plunging two vehicles into a river and injuring three people.
