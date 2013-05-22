Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Oklahoma Recovery; Weiner For NYC Mayor?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 22, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Oklahoma, Rescue Efforts Give Way To Recovery.

-- Anthony Weiner Jumps Into Race To Be NYC Mayor.

And here are more early headlines:

Garcetti Wins L.A. Mayor's Race. (Los Angeles Times)

Third Night Of Rioting Spreads In Stockholm Suburbs. (The Wall Street Journal)

Kerry In Jordan To Promote International Conference On Syria.(Bloomberg)

Iran Blocks Rafsanjani, Founder Of The Islamic State, From Presidential Bid.(The Guardian)

North Korea Sends Special Envoy To China. (Voice of America)

Japanese Climber Aims To Become Oldest Person To Ascend Mt. Everest. (The WashingtonPost)

Fla. Houses Next To Deadly Sinkhole To Be Razed. (Tampa Bay Times)

You're Pronouncing 'GIF' Wrongly, Says Its Inventor. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman