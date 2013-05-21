Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: Moore Tornado As Seen From Space

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 21, 2013 at 5:11 PM EDT

When it became clear that the conditions over Moore, Okla. were ripe for a huge tornado, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put its GOES-13 satellite into high gear.

Instead of imaging the earth every 30 minutes, it was doing it every 5 minutes. The images it beamed back are stunning. Here's a time-lapse video that NOAA put together and released today:

NOAA says that their GOES-15, which sits over the Western U.S. and Pacific, was taking pictures at 1-minute intervals. Here are images from that satellite:

