VIDEO: Tears Flow As Mom Finds Son After Tornado

By Mark Memmott
Published May 21, 2013 at 12:47 PM EDT

We don't need to say much. Just watch this video from The Oklahoman of Trenda Purcell's reunion Monday with her 8-year-old son Kamden, who she found safe and sound after the tornado that swept through Moore, Okla.

"I'm amazed that he walked out of that building alive," Purcell told CBS This Morning about Briarwood Elementary School, where Kamden was a pupil.

We posted earlier about another emotional video: "After Tornado, A Dog Rescue Raises Spirits, And Gains Fans."

(H/T to HuffPost Parents)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
