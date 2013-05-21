VIDEO: Tears Flow As Mom Finds Son After Tornado

We don't need to say much. Just watch this video from The Oklahoman of Trenda Purcell's reunion Monday with her 8-year-old son Kamden, who she found safe and sound after the tornado that swept through Moore, Okla.

"I'm amazed that he walked out of that building alive," Purcell told CBS This Morning about Briarwood Elementary School, where Kamden was a pupil.

We posted earlier about another emotional video: "After Tornado, A Dog Rescue Raises Spirits, And Gains Fans."

(H/T to HuffPost Parents)

