North Korea Fires Another 'Short-Range Projectile'

North Korea launched another short-range projectile on Sunday, just a day after they launched three similar objects.

The projectile landed away from neighboring countries in the sea off North Korea's east coast.

As The New York Times explains, South Korean officials moved away from calling the objects missiles, as they did yesterday. Today, they used the word "short-range projectiles," because "hey may have included not only the modified KN-02 short-range guided missile but also rockets from its new multiple launcher."

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Analysts said the launches, which aren't uncommon, were likely intended as a protest against joint South Korean-U.S. naval drills last week. North Korea, a financially beleaguered state hit by fresh U.N. sanctions following its nuclear test in February, may expect the launches will prompt the offer of dialogue from the U.S., they said.

"North Korea will achieve nothing by threats or provocations, which only further isolate [North Korea] and undermine international efforts to ensure peace and stability in Northeast Asia," said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council in the U.S. "We continue to urge the North Korean leadership to heed President Obama's call to choose the path of peace and come into compliance with its international obligations."

These are new provocations in what had been a relatively calm couple of weeks.

