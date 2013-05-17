Washington Green? State Creates Logo For Legal Pot

T-shirts will surely be made:

Along with draft rules for how to become a licensed grower or seller of marijuana, the Washington State Liquor Control Board this week released the official "icon logo" that will need to be put on packages of pot and "marijuana-infused products sold at retail."

A marijuana leaf inside a circle, and centered over a map of the state, the logo comes in black or green. The Puget Sound Business Journal thinks it "looks like a decal fit for a Cheech and Chong van."

The Associated Press reminds us that thanks to an OK from the state's voters last year, "marijuana sales in Washington should begin in early 2014 — unless the Justice Department has something to say about it. Pot remains illegal federally, and the DOJ could sue to try to block the licensing schemes in Washington and Colorado from taking effect."

According to The Seattle Times, other highlights of the draft rules include:

-- "The number and location of retail stores have not been determined, but stores could be open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m."

-- "Residents and out-of-staters could buy an ounce of dried pot, the maximum allowed for possession. But they couldn't buy hash and other concentrates."

-- "Pot could be grown indoors or in greenhouses with a rigid roof and walls."

-- "Growing operations are not limited in size or in number."

By the way, the liquor control board tweeted late Friday morning that the new rules "have been downloaded 3,373 times in 19hrs ... might be a record for interest in government rules."

