Top Stories: IRS Chief To Speak; Russian Ships And Syria

Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Due To Grill Ousted IRS Chief.

-- Reports: Russia Sends More Missiles, Has Ships Near Syria.

-- Kai The 'Hatchet Hitchiker' Is Accused Of Murder.

And here are more early headlines:

Weather Service Says 16 Tornadoes Struck Texas. (CNN)

Second Appeals Court Rebuffs Obama Labor Board Recess Picks.(Politico)

U.S. Denounces Japan Mayor's Comments On Sex Slaves. (Reuters)

Iran Bars All Women From Running For Political Office. (BBC)

Venezuela's Latest Shortage - Toilet Paper.(Sky News)

Candice Glover, First Woman To Win 'American Idol' In 6 Seasons. (Billboard)

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $550 Million. (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.