Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Kai 'The Hatchet Hitchhiker' Is Accused Of Murder

By Mark Memmott
Published May 17, 2013 at 7:50 AM EDT

Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, who became an Internet sensation in February with his colorful account of how he bashed a man with a hatchet to stop an attack on a utility worker in California, has been arrested and charged with murdering a lawyer in New Jersey.

McGillvary, The Associated Press writes, is "charged with killing Joseph Galfy, Jr., a Clark, N.J., attorney found dead Monday."

According to New Jersey's Star-Ledger:

"They met, an unlikely pair, in Times Square last Saturday night.

"One, a 73-year-old partner in a Rahway law firm and member of his hometown's Chamber of Commerce, the other a 24-year-old itinerant with long hair and a penchant for upturning convention that had landed him a minor internet presence.

"Their rendezvous, most of it later spent in and around Joseph Galfy Jr.'s ranch-style house on Starlite Drive in Clark, would last about 24 hours, until sometime Sunday evening when, authorities said, their encounter turned violent after a sexual tryst."

The Fresno Bee reminds readers that:

"McGillvary, or Kai, became a household name on Feb. 1 after hitchhiking through Fresno in a car driven by 6-foot-4, 290 pound Jett Simmons McBride. McBride slammed into two PG&E workers and then reportedly got out of the vehicle and assaulted one of the workers, Rayshawn Neely.

" 'I am Jesus and I am here to take you home,' McBride reportedly said. ... Enter Kai, who said he ran to the aid of Neely and a woman who was trying to stop the attack and then struck McBride several times with a hatchet.

" 'Smash, smash, Sa--MASH!" as McGillvary described it in a YouTube video that has nearly 4 million views."

That video, with McGillvary's many profanities, is here. KMPH-TV's on-air report, which includes "bleeped" clips of McGillvary's account, is here and we'll embed it below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott