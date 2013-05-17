Aw-Inspiring Video: Sea Lion Worries When Little Girl Falls

Take a break from the scandal du jour for something that's just darn nice.

A little girl was running in circles at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., this week. On the other side of a window, a sea lion was mimicking her moves — playing something of a game of tag without the tagging part.

Until, that is, the little miss tripped and fell. We think you'll enjoy the sea lion's reaction.

Ariel Myren, the "actress/singer/future comedian" who posted the video, has a bit more in another clip here.

(H/T to NPR.org's Heidi Glenn.)

