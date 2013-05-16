Top Stories: Deadly Texas Twisters; Suicide Blast In Afghanistan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Texas Tornado Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Hurt, Hundreds Homeless.

-- At Least 13 Dead, Including Americans, After Attack In Kabul.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkish Prime Minister To Discuss Syria At White House. (The Washington Post)

Alaska Volcanoes Continue To Belch Ash. (Alaska Dispatch)

House, Senate Panels Approve Cuts To Food Stamp Program. (Reuters)

Arctic Council Admits 6 Nations, Including China. ()

Large Wildfire In Northwestern Wisconsin Destroys Homes. (The Associated Press)

Bangladesh Evacuates Ahead Of Cyclone. (Al Jazeera)

Calif. Man Arrested With Explosives, Was "Curious" About Bombs. (NBC)

Nobody Won The Powerball! It's Now Worth $475 Million! (AP)

