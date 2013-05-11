Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Schools? How About A Science Laureate At The Super Bowl?

By Mark Memmott
Published May 11, 2013 at 9:11 AM EDT
Beyonce took the stage at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Imagine a scientist instead. Perhaps dressed differently.
Beyonce took the stage at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Imagine a scientist instead. Perhaps dressed differently.

The same scientist who famously "killed Pluto" (as a planet, that is) says it's "brilliant" that there's an effort underway in Congress to name a science laureate.

But Cal Tech's Mike Brown tells Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon that he doesn't think a laureate's main responsibility should be to visit schools and talk to kids about why science matters.

"You want the person with that national forum to be on The Daily Show ... or halftime of the Super Bowl," says Brown. "The goal would be to encourage the public to think about science and to understand science."

And he hopes a laureate would weigh in on issues such as climate change, to move the discussion out of the world of politics.

It sounds to us like he's thinking of someone like Neil deGrasse Tyson. Do other names come to mind?

