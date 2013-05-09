Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Cleveland Kidnappings; Boston Bombings Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published May 9, 2013 at 8:02 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cleveland Kidnappings: Horrors Began With Offers Of Rides.

-- Reports: Cousin Of Boston Suspects Is 'Prominent Islamist'.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll Passes 900 In Bangladesh Building Collapse. (Reuters)

New Bangladesh Factory Fire Kills 8. (Los Angeles Times)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister's Son Kidnapped While Campaigning. (The Wall Street Journal)

Fewer U.S. Homes In Foreclosure During April. (AP)

Minn. House To Debate Same-Sex Marriage. (KSTP-TV)

Wrigley Yanks Caffeinated Chewing Gum From Market. (CNN)

Report: Chinese Director May Have Fathered 7 Children, Violating One-Child Policy. (The Guardian)

Jeanne Cooper Of 'Young And Restless' Dies. (Entertainment Weekly)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

