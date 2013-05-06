Bringing The World Home To You

SPLAT! Gov. Christie 'Saved A Few School Children From Spider'

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 6, 2013 at 1:44 PM EDT

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a reputation for being tough. It was certainly on display Friday, when he "saved a few school children from a spider."

Christie even tweeted a video of the incident, which is making the rounds on the Internet today. The school kids are understandably concerned when they see the spider, but Christie solves the issue quickly, smashing the little bug with his bare hand.

The children cheer, but we just kept wondering: Who smashes bugs using just their hands. We would've used our shoe or at least used a napkin. What do you think? (The question will close in seven days.)

The People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals told Talking Points Memo that Christie took action without "pondering" the spider's "worth."

This incident brings to mind the time President Obama stealthily smashed a fly during an interview with CNBC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
