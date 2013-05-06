Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Air Force Sexual Assault Prevention Chief Charged With Sexual Battery

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 6, 2013 at 5:47 PM EDT

The officer in charge of the sexual assault prevention and response branch for the Air Force was arrested and charged with sexual battery over the weekend.

According to an Arlington (Va.) County Police Department incident report, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Krusinski, 41, was arrested when he allegedly drunkenly "approached a female victim in a parking lot and grabbed her breasts and buttocks."

"The victim fought the suspect off as he attempted to touch her again and alerted police," the report read.

NPR's Tom Bowman reports that Air Force spokeswoman Lt. Col. Laurel Tingley says Krusinski "was immediately removed from his position when the Air Force received word today."

Stars and Stripes reports Krusinski served in Afghanistan and Iraq and served as the commander of 6th Force Support Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. Krusinski is currently the chief of the Air Force Sexual Assault Prevention and Response branch.

Stars and Stripes adds:

"The Air Force has recently come under fire for a decision by a lieutenant general to throw out the sexual assault conviction of fighter pilot Lt. Col. James Wilkerson. Wilkerson, 44, the former inspector general for the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base in Italy, was convicted last year of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to a year in jail, forfeiture of pay and dismissal from the Air Force. Lt. Gen. Craig Franklin overturned the sentence and reinstated Wilkerson into the Air Force.

"Additionally, more than a dozen training instructors at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the Air Force's basic training facility, have been convicted of misconduct with trainees, from fraternization to sexual assault. More cases are still under investigation."

Tom tells us that Krusinski has been at his position for about about two months.

"He oversaw five employees who came up with publications, such as brochures and other educational material, as well as training programs," Tom tells us. "The overall head of sexual assault prevention is Brig. Gen. Eden Murrie, who's in charge of the Directorate of Services."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta