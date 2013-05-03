Reports: American Refueling Plane Crashes In Kyrgyzstan

An American military refueling plane crashed Friday in Kyrgyzstan, according to that nation's emergencies ministry.

The Associated Press says "there was no immediate word on any casualties."

The AP reports the plane went down about 100 miles west of the U.S.-operated Transit Center at Manas, which that it has four missions as it supports U.S. operations in nearby Afghanistan: "Air Refueling, Onward Movement, Theater Security Cooperation, and Airlift."

We'll monitor this news and update as developments warrant. On Monday, as we reported, a civilian 747 cargo plane crashed as it was taking off from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The seven people aboard were killed. The cause of that crash is under investigation.

The Manas transit center has previously posted a video that explains its operations. There's no word about the crash yet on either its Facebook or Twitter pages.

