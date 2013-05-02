Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Book Forthcoming On Boston Suspects; Rapper Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published May 2, 2013 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Biographer To Write Book On Tsarnaev Brothers.

-- Rapper Chris Kelly Dies, 'Jump' Was Hit For Duo Kris Kross.

And here are more early headlines:

"May Snowstorm Aims For Minnesota, Wisconsin." (NBC)

"Suspect In Ricin Letters To Appear In Court Today." (CNN)

"Reports: Obama To Nominate Penny Pritzker As Commerce Secretary." (Chicago Tribune)

"Obama Flies To Mexico To Discuss Immigration, Border Security." (ABC)

"Greece Blocks Far Right Party From Giving Free Food Only To Greeks." (BBC)

"California Wildfire Scorches 3,000 Acres, Is Partially Contained." (KTLA-TV)

"Send Your Haiku To Mars: NASA Accepting Submissions." (NASA)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman